Tropical Depression Four Develops in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Central Atlantic. As of the 5 am update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm has sufficiently organized convection and a well-defined center.

The storm will remain in an environment with warm water temperatures and low-level shear aiding in additional intensification over the next few days. It will likely become a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane name list is Cindy. This would be the third tropical storm since the start of the season June 1.

The storm will begin to make a turn to the northwest by this weekend. It will be steered by a weakness in a ridge of high pressure to the east of the Leeward Islands. This environment will be less than ideal and the system will begin to weaken under higher shear.

Tropical Storm Bret is also still active in the Atlantic. It is nearing hurricane strength as it closes in on the Leeward Islands. It is located 170 miles east of Barbados. Tropical Storm warnings and hurricane watches are in effect for the Leeward Islands. However, this storm will begin to weaken as it enters into a high-shear environment this weekend.

