Only On WCCB: 9-Year-Old Girl Talks About Recovery, Two Months After Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 9-year-old girl is on the road to recovery after she was shot in the head while sleeping. It happened back in April at a home on Burbank Drive around 1 a.m.

Olivia Velez, who was 8 at the time of the shooting, spent a month in the hospital recovering from her injuries. She’s now out of the hospital. She can’t run or climb the stairs, and she can’t use her left hand. But, her mother says she’s getting stronger everyday. Her family is thankful she’s alive.

CMPD says no one has been arrested for the shooting. The ATF and Crimestoppers are offering thousands of dollars in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information about this case, call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

PREVIOUS STORY:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are conducting an assault with a deadly weapon investigation after an 8-year-old was shot in northwest Charlotte.

Police say they responded to a home on Burbank Drive shortly after 1am on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Officers from multiple patrol divisions responded to the call. Upon arrival, officers determined a home had been shot into multiple times and 8-year-old Olivia Velez was suffering from life-threatening injuries. MEDIC transported the child to the hospital. She is currently in serious but stable condition.

Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, MEDIC, and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20230424-0111-01.