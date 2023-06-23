No Swim Advisory For A Portion Of Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A no-swim advisory has been issued for a portion of Lake Wylie near Moores Chapel Loop in Charlotte due to a private sewer spill.

About 300 to 400 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Wylie from a private sanitary sewer lift station. The discharge was caused by a broken pump in the lift station.

The pump has since been repaired and the discharge discontinued. Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.