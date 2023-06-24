Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Charlotte To Rally For Abortion Rights

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a crowd at the Grady Cole Center one year after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

“Over the last 365 days women of our country have suffered under the consequences of these laws,” Harris said.

Rallying alongside Governor Roy Cooper and state lawmakers she made a call to action for congress to restore the protections of Roe v Wade.

“The United States Congress must put back in place what the Supreme Court took away,” Harris said.

Harris’s visit to Charlotte comes just one week before a 12 week abortion ban will go into effect in North Carolina despite Gov. Cooper’s efforts to veto the measure.

“We are now called upon to advance the promise of freedom, including the freedom of every woman to make decisions about her own body, not the government telling her what to do.”

Her call to action resonated with some in the crowd.

“Hearing them say that they are still prioritizing and they are still very much hearing us and fighting for us in DC is comforting,” Pia Campbell said.

Some hope this will be a step forward in the fight for reproductive rights.

“I’m also happy that I got to witness history in the making as this is just another rally that’s going to help get our reproductive rights reinstated,” Campbell said.