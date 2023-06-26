Severe Threat Monday Afternoon and Evening

AM Headlines:

Ongoing Storms Crossing into the Mountains this AM

Severe Threat = Level 2 When = 4pm – 12am Where = Piedmont and Foothills. Greatest Threat = east of I-77 What = Damaging Wind Gusts (greatest threat) Large Hail (greater than golf ball-sized) Isolated tornadoes Localized Flooding

Quiet, and warm mid-week

Unsettled Weekend Discussion:

Monday Morning — Ongoing Storms

Ongoing showers and storms over Tennesee have enough momentum to hold together into the mountains this morning. Storms could reach the I-77 stretch, but the severe potential will be limited after getting roughed over the mountains. Temps will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today with clouds clearing quickly this afternoon.

Severe Threat Monday PM

A cold front will be approaching from the west and will trigger an active afternoon and evening of strong to severe storms. The biggest threat of severe weather lies near the I-40 corridor after 3-4 pm and continues east of I-77 through midnight. Supercells will be the biggest concern early on which will be capable of producing brief tornadoes. The biggest threat however will be damaging wind gusts and large hail as clusters of storms begin to form and race east through the evening. Hail could be larger than a golf ball or even hen sized. Moisture will also be plentiful to supply these storms with heavy and intense downpours leading to localized flooding. The severe threat will end between 12 am – 2 am.

Quiet Mid to Late Week

The rest of the week will be much quieter with temps remaining warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s through Friday. The weekend is looking more unsettled with highs reaching the low to mid-90s and storms returning to the region.