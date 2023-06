Forecast:

It will be a beautiful, but hot week ahead:

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a wonderful evening, stay safe and do not hesitate to reach out if you have questions!

Kaitlin