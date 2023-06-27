Air Quality Alerts In Effect, Plus Temperatures Rising

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated PM showers – mainly north of I-40. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 90. PM isolated showers and storms.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Weekend: It will be oppressive! High heat and high humidity dominate both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s with triple digit heat indices.

Tropics:

A weak area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Cindy are drifting across the southwest Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low 20% chance of tropical formation.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin