Drying Out, Staying Hot

AM Headlines:

Cleanup will be underway today after Monday’s storms

A few spotty showers in the mountains this AM

Drying out and heating up today

Quiet through Thursday

A more typical summertime pattern takes hold this weekend Hot days, PM Chance Storms

Discussion:

The severe threat has cleared the area. Outside of a few showers in the mountains, clouds will clear over the next few hours. Sunny skies will take hold today as highs reach the upper 80s. Humidity will drop off through the day so although it will be hot, it won’t be quite as unbearable as the last few days. Quiet weather will persist through Thursday with temps near 90 during the day and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. Temps will climb into the low to mid-90s this weekend. Unsettled afternoons with hit-or-miss storms as humidity levels crank up with the return of moisture streaming into the region. We may have our first heat advisories of the summer season just as we kick off July with feels like temps creeping into the triple digits. A cold front Sunday into Monday could bring the return of some stronger storms and will be something to watch as we get closer to the weekend.