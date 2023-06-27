Long Delay Leads To NC Man Having Commercial Flight To Himself

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An Greensboro man is going viral for his unique flight experience.

Phil Stringer’s flight from Oklahoma City to Charlotte was delayed 18 hours on Sunday. Every other passenger got a hotel for the night except for Stringer. When it was time to board, he realized he was the only one on the flight.

“When I got there and realize it was just me I was like why did they not just cancel this thing?” Stringer jokingly asked.

Stringer had some fun with his unusual trip. Creating a TikTok video that has been video millions of times.

“It’s just exploded way more than I thought it would in such a short period of time,” said Stringer.

Stringer said he felt guilty for having an entire crew work just for him.

“I apologize to them so many times,” continued Stringer, “they were making jokes with me, saying hey, no snacks for you.”

He said it was their positivize attitudes that made the flight unforgettable.

“If you view it from a positive perspective, sometimes you could turn bad situations into good fun situations and that’s what we all decided to do,” said Stringer.