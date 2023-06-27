Wildfire Smoke Pushing Back Into The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — There is an Air Quality Alert in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM Wednesday for most of our area.

This Code Orange Air Quality Action Day is due to another push of wildfire smoke and ground level ozone exceeding healthy standards.

It is not rare to have Air Quality Alert days in the summer months, but wildfire smoke can raise ground-level ozone concentrations.

We will likely see Air Quality Alerts extended into Thursday.