Code Orange Air Quality Alert in Effect Wednesday

AM Headlines:

Code Orange Air Quality Alert Through Thursday Smoke and Ozone Production

Hot, but dry today

Cluster of storms could reach the region Thursday PM

Heat & humidity crank up this weekend

PM Storm chances return Friday Discussion:

An air quality warning – code orange – is in effect today and tomorrow. Smoke from Canadian wildfires already causing a haze this morning. This along with increased ozone production due to sunny skies and high heat will lead to a drop in air quality today and tomorrow. Sensitive groups should limit time outdoors. Temps will warm to near 90 today and tomorrow, but humidity levels remain low. A cluster of thunderstorms will develop in the midwest Thursday afternoon. There is a chance these storms will have enough oomph to reach the Carolinas Thursday night bringing heavy rain and the potential for strong winds to the region. Moisture will surge back into the region this weekend leading to the return of afternoon storm chances. A few stronger storms possible. Temps will climb into the mid 90s this weekend, but it will be feeling more like the triple digits.