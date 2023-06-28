Heat & Humidity Rising Through The Weekend

Air Quality Alerts:

– A Code Yellow Air Quality Alert is in effect Thursday from 10 AM – 8 PM for most of the area. The Code Orange Alert will continue tomorrow for Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Lincoln and Gaston counties.

Tonight: Hazy PM. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs near 90. PM isolated showers and storms.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms – some storms could be severe. Highs in the low 90.

Weekend: It will be oppressive! High heat and high humidity dominate both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s with triple digit heat indices.

Tropics:

A weak area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Cindy are drifting across the southwest Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a low 20% chance of tropical formation.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin