Air Quality Alerts in Effect Again Today

AM Headlines:

Hazy skies this morning

Ozone will contribute to Code Orange Air Quality Alert Today

Chance Overnight Storms

Steamy Weekend, More Storms Discussion:

We’re waking up to hazy skies again this morning. An inversion layer has trapped smoke and pollution closer to the surface overnight. Sunshine and high heat will lead to higher ozone production today leading to another Code Orange alert from 10am until 8pm. Temps will climb to the low 90s this afternoon. A cluster of storms over the midwest will race toward the Carolinas overnight. We may see a few storms/showers reach the region, but storms will fizzle before daybreak. Temps will climb into the low 90s again Friday and with the return of moisture across the area we could see a few of those storms reignite tomorrow afternoon. A few stronger storms are possible with damaging wind the greatest threat. Steamy this weekend with chance afternoon storms each day. Heat indices will climb toward the triple digits Sunday and Monday.