Ozark Actor Kevin Johnson: In Favor Of Sag-Aftra Strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- Lake Wylie native Kevin Johnson has an impressive acting resume presumably know for his role as Sam Dermody in the Netflix hit series Ozark. Johnson like his fellow actors are all for the impending SAG-AFTRA strike on June 30th.

“I know strike authorization doesn’t mean there will be a strike, but we went into it with leverage. The studios know if we don’t agree to this contract, we are going to strike. The industry is really changing right now, and has been especially with the use of artificial intelligence.”

Residuals are a big reason for the strike as well. Actors are frustrated with the residuals made on streaming services versus network TV series. “Things need to change. It’s no longer considered new media, so we can’t do that anymore. Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney +, all of them are making hand over fist and it’s time to modify.”

Johnson went to Clemson University and fell in love with theatre. After graduating, he pondered the idea of moving to Chicago but instead decided to go back home to Lake Wylie to figure out his next move. “I planned to move to Chicago, but the film industry started booming in the southeast.”