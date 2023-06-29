Poor Air Quality Continues, Plus A Severe Storm Threat

Air Quality Alerts:

– Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for most of the area until 8 PM.

– Code Orange Air Quality will continue into Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Hazy PM. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.Friday – Isolated Severe Storm Threat – Damaging wind & hail are the main threat

Partly sunny and hazy. Scattered showers and storms – some storms could be severe. Highs in the low 90. Saturday – Isolated Severe Storm Threat – Damaging wind & hail are the main threat

It will be oppressive! High heat and high humidity dominate the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s with triple digit heat indices. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible. As of Thursday, most of the area is under a ‘Slight Risk’.

Sunday: Oppressive. Highs in the mid 90s with triple digit heat indices. Widely scattered showers and storms are expected.