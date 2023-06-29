Poor Air Quality Returns to Charlotte, Central & Eastern Portions of U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Normally, northerly winds are a welcome sight in the summer.

But when record-smashing fires are burning up the Canadian Prairies, it’s the harbinger of some of the worst air quality in the world. Code red air quality alerts stretch from Iowa to Washington D.C. and New York.

While the nastiest air is staying to our north, the Queen City smoke is certainly no joke.

“My kids have asthma, so it’s a little concerning about if they can breathe or not,” Selina Aguilar told us. “But they’ve been running around, they’ve been feeling fine, so everybody is doing pretty well today.”

But not everyone is getting through the haze symptom-free.

“I was feeling headache, my pressure was going low,” Aly Moreira complained. “I was getting some dizziness as well.”

It’s not just smoke, either. Ozone, the molecule typically found high up in Earth’s atmosphere that protects us from UV rays and other harmful radiation, can also be created at ground level as the summer heat allows chemicals from car exhaust and other pollutants to combine with natural compounds. While ozone is good up high, it’s not something we want to see nearby; the gas irritates sinuses and lungs.

The best way to keep yourself healthy while poor air quality rages outside is to limit exposure, staying inside with an air filter like this one. But, if going outside is unavoidable, staying hydrated and wearing a certified N-95 mask can quite literally be a lifesaver.

You can also do your part to help limit poor air quality by mowing your lawn less often, riding a bike to work or taking public transportation, and shutting off your A/C while at work or on vacation.