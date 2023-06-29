‘Samaritan House’ Receives $450,000 In Donations While Closing For 90 Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A non-profit helping homeless recover from medical treatment is set to reopen it’s doors.

Samaritan House in east Charlotte has been helping for 15 years. Around the start of the year, the organization realized they needed the help.

Facing a lack of funds and essential building repairs, the non-profit closed for 90 days.

They needed $200,000 in donations to stay afloat. They received more than double. As a result, they are set to open in mid-July.

“We get probably five or six calls every day. I have somebody looking for housing or needing somewhere to go and telling them no and that there was no other option in Charlotte for medical respite.

So that’s been difficult. I’m excited to start saying hey in two weeks will be ready to go again,” said executive director Rodney Tucker.

Samaritan House reopens on July 17th.

