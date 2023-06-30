Carowinds Shuts Down Fury 325 Due To Large Crack On Steel Support Pillar

1/2

2/2



CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Carowinds has closed the Fury 325 ride because of a large crack at the top of a support pillar. No one was injured, but the ride is now closed.

We reached out to Carowinds and they told us, “Carowinds today closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed.”