Classic Summertime Pattern Erupts Into July

We’ve made it to the halfway point of 2023, but the heat is only getting started. Get ready for the hottest air we’ve seen all year on Sunday as highs cruise into the mid-90s across the Piedmont and Foothills. Temperatures will top out near 80° in the High Country over the next several days. While rain chances will remain in the isolated-to-scattered range through the first week of July, increased heat and humidity will provide plenty of fuel for powerful storms. Gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall will be the main threats in the heartiest of cells.

The classic summertime pattern continues through our Independence Day. Your light show plans should largely remain dry for Tuesday, but we’ll still run the risk of pop-up storms through the evening. Highs should remain in the 90s for much of the week ahead around the Metro; our only form of relief from the heat will come in the form of rain. Fortunately, the tropics should remain quiet this week.

Tonight: Variable clouds with a few storms. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Hot and humid with isolated PM storms. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday Night: A few storms early, then some clearing. Low: 75°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Summery. PM isolated storms. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-10.