Heat Advisories, Scattered Afternoon Storms

AM Headlines

A few ongoing AM Storms

Heat Advisory 10am until 8pm Heat Index up to 105

PM Scattered Storms, a few strong

Hot and humid through the holiday week

Chance afternoon storms each day

Weekend cold front Discussion

Heat Advisory, PM Storms

We’re starting our day with a few ongoing showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices creeping back into the triple digits. A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 am until 8 pm as heat indices could reach up to 105. A weak boundary will stall near the area today. Expect a few strong storms to pop up this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible with any storm that becomes severe. Storms will die down overnight.

Hot and Humid with chance storms for the 4th of July Holiday

The 4th of July will be another hot one with temps back in the low to mid-90s. As the boundary settles south of the area, it will be humid, but not quite as tropical feeling as it has been the last few days. A few storms are possible during the afternoon into the evening with most storms wrapping up shortly after sunset. There could be a delay to some of the fireworks shows, but no washouts are expected. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to thin, but air quality levels may worsen due to fireworks. However, air quality is expected to stay in the code yellow range through mid-week which shouldn’t cause too many health issues for the average person.

Hot and humid with isolated storms through the end of the week

Temps will remain hot through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid-90s and overnight lows in the low 70s. A cold front will pass through the region this weekend cooling down temps a few degrees into the upper 80s.

Astronomical Outlook

Full moon — July 3 at 7:38 am — known as the ‘Buck Moon’. It is the 1st of 4 supermoons this year.

Aphelion — July 6 at 4:06pm — earth is farthest from the sun – 94,506,000 miles