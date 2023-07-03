Hot Independence Day With Isolated Storms

Forecast:

Tonight: PM storms. Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Lows: Low 70s.

Independence Day: Hot, humid and a chance for PM storms. Highs top out in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices: Near 100°.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.

Have a great and safe 4th!

Kaitlin