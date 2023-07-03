Knights & Pyro Shows East Coast Prepare For SkyShow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte Knights are known for their fireworks shows throughout the season, but they don’t come close to the 4th of July show at Truist Field every year.

Pyro Shows East Coast Joel Matthews says the 4th of July show is a beast to handle. ” It’s a minimum 2 day set up with a lot of rounds, a lot of pounds. The duration is roughly 20 minutes. We work with the Knights on soundtracks to help flow through the fireworks show. You try and keep the pace because this is an up-tempo show, so you really got to be lighting up the sky the entire time.” said Matthews.

Pyro Shows East Coast utilizes choreography as we as computer software to generate a 3D rendering of what the show will look like.

“All of the shows we do for the knights are computer controlled, and the timing is critical and synchronized with the music. In the old days you did it by hand and you can get it close with a computer control system. Once you start it, the time is locked and it rolls right through.” said Matthews.

First pitch for the Knights game on July 4th is set for 6:35pm followed by the SkyShow.