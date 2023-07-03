Talk, Truth, Tea: Dolly Parton Can’t Get No Satisfaction From Mick Jagger

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Country music queen, Dolly Parton doesn’t get everything she wants. She wanted some “Satisfaction” from Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones, but he refused her. Parton has a rock-n-roll album called “Rockstar” that is scheduled to come out in November. The album includes covers of some of music biggest rock songs. Parton says she had the idea to do a remake of the classic Rolling Stone’s song, “Satisfaction”. She also wanted to make it into duet with Mick Jagger. Jagger was not interested in the idea when Parton brought it to him. He thought the pair could find a better song to perform together. So far, that perfect song has not been found.