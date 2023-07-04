Hot, Humid With Scattered Showers & Storms
Temperatures top out near 90 through the week
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Most of us stay dry, but isolated showers and storms are possible. Patchy fog developing overnight. Lows: Low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Patchy AM fog. Partly sunny. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.
Friday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.
Tropics:
All clear!
Happy 4th! Stay safe and have a great holiday!
Kaitlin