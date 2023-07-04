Steamy 4th of July Forecast

AM Headlines

AM Patchy Valley fog

Hot and steamy for the 4th

Iso to widely scattered PM storms

Near average temps, PM Chance storms through the week Discussion

Hot as a Firecracker on the 4th of July

Happy 4th of July! We’re lucking out this year with just spotty storm chances this evening. Highs will reach the mid-90s, but it will be feeling more like the upper 90s with the humidity. Outside of chance storms this evening, we shouldn’t see too many issues for the fireworks shows tonight. Smoke particles from the fireworks may elevate our air quality index, but that should clear through the day Wednesday.

Typical Summertime Pattern Rest of the Week

A boundary has stalled just south of the region and this will keep afternoon/evening storm chances in the forecast each day this week. Highs will top out near average in the low 90s with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. A cold front will push through the region Friday into Saturday, bringing slightly better storm coverage – otherwise, there won’t be much of a noticeable change with temps as highs remain in the low 90s through the weekend.