Over 30 Arrested Following Large Disturbance In Uptown Charlotte During Fireworks Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to multiple disturbances that occurred on July 4th near Truist Field during the Charlotte Knights post-game fireworks display.

The police found several adults and unsupervised juveniles involved in disruptive activity, according to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. Thirty-two individuals were arrested or cited for their involvement, including 17 juveniles and 15 adults. The parents of the minors were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and four firearms were seized.

Two CMPD officers suffered minor injuries and MEDIC responded to three calls for those who were not law enforcement. Chief Jennings spoke about the incident, “Officers arrived on the scene quickly and were properly staffed with numerous assets and personnel dedicated to diffusing this situation.”

Several charges were handed out including assault on a government official, affray, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting public officer, failure to disperse, possession of a firearm on city property, possession of pyrotechnics, and intoxicated/disruptive.