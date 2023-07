Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Lows: Low to mid 70s. Patchy fog developing overnight.

Thursday: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. PM widely scattered showers. Highs near 90.

Tropics:

All clear!

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin