Hot & Humid With Scattered Rain Through The Weekend

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms this evening. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. PM widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.