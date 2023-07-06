Hot & Humid With Scattered Rain Through The Weekend

Kaitlin Wright,

Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms this evening. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. PM widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90.
Monday: More clouds, showers and cooler. Scattered to numerous showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great night!
Kaitlin 