Owner Cited After 3 Chinese Buffalo Escaped, Roamed Through East Charlotte Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of three Chinese Buffalo that escaped and roamed through an east Charlotte neighborhood has been issued a citation by CMPD.

At least 15 people, including Animal Control Officers, attempted to capture them after neighbors found them running loose near Leesburg Road and Holly House Drive. Jack Terrell was among several neighbors who tried to help lure the wild animals back into the owner’s livestock trailer. They managed to get two of them back in, but the third got spooked and ran three blocks away.

Animal Control says the buffalo was becoming increasingly aggressive and began charging at his owner. They made the decision to euthanize the 1500 pound animal to keep the community safe.

Chinese Water Buffalo are considered an exotic animal and are illegal to own in North Carolina. CMPD says more citations could be issued.