Summer Nights in Charlotte Are Getting Warmer… But Why?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can run. You can hide.

But, as long as you’re outside, this classic Carolina heat and humidity will always find you.

It’s no secret that the global climate – and the Carolinas along with it – is warming. The Charlotte area sees, on average, about 27 more above-normal highs per summer as it did in the in ‘70s.

Four of the top six years with the most 90° highs on record have occurred since 2010.

But it’s not just the daytime highs. Nighttime lows are on the rise, as well.

A big reason why is because of the increased humidity. It’s much harder for more saturated air to cool down overnight compared to drier air.

It’s a positive feedback loop. Warmer air can support higher humidity levels, which keep nighttime lows running higher and higher – and vice-versa.

Furthermore, our not-so-friendly neighborhood dew points are more than just an absolute indicator of how muggy it is outside. Because air temperatures can’t fall below them, the higher the dew point is, the warmer – and more humid – the nights will be.