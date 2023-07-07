Homemade Pesto and Dill Dip With Chris Hoke

CHARLOTTE, NC — Our Business Manager Chris Hoke stopped by Rising to show us how to make Pesto, Tomato Pesto Salad, and Dill Dip. The following recipes are below.

Pesto

Yield: Approximately 1 1/2 cups

Prep: 20 minutes

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil

1/2-3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup pine nuts

2-3 cloves fresh garlic (minced)

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse until combined. You may need to occasionally stir the ingredients between pulsing to ensure everything is combined. Additional parmesan cheese can be added if a thicker consistency is desired. Pesto keeps well for several days in the fridge or can be frozen.

Tomato Pesto Salad

Yield: Four servings

Prep: 10 minutes

2 cups cherry tomatoes sliced in half

1 cup mozzarella (cubed or pearls)

3/4 cup fresh pesto (recipe above)

4-5 thin slices sandwich salami cut into small squares

Optional for serving: Crustini type bread and balsamic glaze

Combine ingredients in a bowl and serve.

Dill Vegetable Dip

Yield: Approximately 1 1/4 cups

Prep: 10 minutes active, 18-24 hours inactive

2/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon minced onion

1 tablespoon dried or 2 tablespoons fresh parsley

1/2 teaspoon Lawrey’s Salt

1 teaspoon dried or 3-4 teaspoons fresh dill weed

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

4 drops Tabasco sauce

Combine all ingredients in a suitable Tupperware and refrigerate for approximately twenty-four hours before serving. Serve with vegetables.