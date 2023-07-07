Homemade Pesto and Dill Dip With Chris Hoke
CHARLOTTE, NC — Our Business Manager Chris Hoke stopped by Rising to show us how to make Pesto, Tomato Pesto Salad, and Dill Dip. The following recipes are below.
Pesto
Yield: Approximately 1 1/2 cups
Prep: 20 minutes
2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil
1/2-3/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1/3 cup pine nuts
2-3 cloves fresh garlic (minced)
Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and pulse until combined. You may need to occasionally stir the ingredients between pulsing to ensure everything is combined. Additional parmesan cheese can be added if a thicker consistency is desired. Pesto keeps well for several days in the fridge or can be frozen.
Tomato Pesto Salad
Yield: Four servings
Prep: 10 minutes
2 cups cherry tomatoes sliced in half
1 cup mozzarella (cubed or pearls)
3/4 cup fresh pesto (recipe above)
4-5 thin slices sandwich salami cut into small squares
Optional for serving: Crustini type bread and balsamic glaze
Combine ingredients in a bowl and serve.
Dill Vegetable Dip
Yield: Approximately 1 1/4 cups
Prep: 10 minutes active, 18-24 hours inactive
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon minced onion
1 tablespoon dried or 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
1/2 teaspoon Lawrey’s Salt
1 teaspoon dried or 3-4 teaspoons fresh dill weed
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
4 drops Tabasco sauce
Combine all ingredients in a suitable Tupperware and refrigerate for approximately twenty-four hours before serving. Serve with vegetables.