Hot, Humid and More Storms for the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Steamy forecast continues

Scattered Storms through Sunday

A cold front brings a slightly more settled forecast early next week Discussion:

Steamy forecast stretches on. Highs will reach the low 90s, but it will feel close to the triple digits. A boundary will slide across the region today. This will trigger scattered storms this afternoon with a few of those producing heavy downpours. Storms will end after sunset, but showers will linger through midnight. This boundary will stall across the region leading to scattered afternoon storms Saturday. An approaching front Sunday will bring more coverage to showers and storms and slightly cooler temps Sunday into Monday. Temps will jump back into the 90s by Tuesday, but expecting a more settled forecast with just an isolated shower chance Tuesday and Wednesday.