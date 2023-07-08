Lieutenant Speaks On Extensive Manhunt That Lead To The Arrest Of Parents Accused Of Abusing Four-Month Old Baby | VIDEO

The Latest

After a four-month manhunt, CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested the mother and father in the alleged child abuse case from March 20. Hear from Lt. Ivie on this extensive investigation and how help from multiple agencies and the public led to their arrest. pic.twitter.com/hE8aSzeGW4 — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 8, 2023

CMPD made two arrests in connection to a case from March 20th. The suspects, Brandon Augustine (24) and Mildred Chestnut (23) were apprehended and are currently in custody.

The two have been charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a local couple accused of child abuse.

Mildred Chestnut and Brandon Augustine are facing charges of Felony Intentional Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury. The victim is the couple’s four-month-old baby who police say is suffering from severe and life-altering injuries.