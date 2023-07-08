The Down Syndrome Association Of Greater Charlotte Hosts The Buddy Walk Fall 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte will host the 26th Annual Buddy Walk on October 22, to raise awareness for the people of the Down syndrome community.

The goal of walking is to educate the public about the passions, abilities, challenges, achievements, successes, and barriers that babies, youth, and adults with Down syndrome experience.

The Family Kick-Off celebration will be held on July 12th from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. The organization invites families to join, connect, brainstorm, and share ideas for this year’s upcoming walk.

RSVP deadline for the Family Kick-Off is July 11th. For more information click here

Event Details

Following the preparation of the event, the official walk kicks off Sunday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m.

The walk will be held at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Atrium Health Ballpark

Volunteers can sign up here.