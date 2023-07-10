9 Puppies, One Dog Rescued in Chester County

CHESTER – It’s hard to believe that anyone could be cruel to precious little puppies, but unfortunately, that exactly what happened this weekend in Chester County.

A litter of ten puppies, along with their mother, were trapped in a black wire kennel in the middle of Friday’s thunderstorms.

“The water was really dirty and it was a torrential rain down,” said Kelli Simoneau, the Director of Chester County Animal Control. “So the tray of the black wire kennel was just filling up with water.”

Despite their efforts efforts, one puppy wasn’t able to survive the conditions and died after animal control got there. Nine others survived.

The puppies were taken in by Carrie Klamut and the Halfway There Rescue. A few of the pups were brought to Charlotte, where another foster home, Billies Buddies, took them in. One of their fosters, Kelsey Jennings, has already picked out the perfect names for the trio.

“I’ve named them the three little pigs. This is Peppa, this is Wilbur, and this is Porky,” she says.

Two pounds each of spunk and energy, who now have a chance at life.

Animal Control was unable to address weather or not charges have been filed against those responsible.