Cleveland County Deputy Struck With Pipe

CLEAVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – An investigation is underway after a Cleaveland County Deputy was stuck with a pipe during a traffic stop on Monday, July 10th.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle according to a news release. Deputies say a fight ensued and the deputy was injured after being struck in the head with a pipe. The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a white male, over 6 feet tall, and is believed to have full sleeve tattoos, and possibly a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing work boots, black shorts, and a white T-Shirt. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a beige or tan 4-door Buick and possible bullet holes in the side doors.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Cleaveland County Communication Center with Information at 704-484-4822