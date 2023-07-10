Tolerable Humidity Through Midweek

Discussion:

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs near 90.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Increasing humidity. PM widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Tropics:

– The National Weather Service has highlighted an area of possible tropical development east/northeast of Bermuda. This area has a medium chance of development. This will not impact the United States.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin

A weak cold front brought rain to the region this morning, but drier air is now building in. Behind this front, we will stay dry and hold onto lower humidity through midweek. By Thursday, humidity and rain chances increase.