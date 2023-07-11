MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — It is not everyday the Atlantic Ocean looks like the Gulf of Mexico!

Check out this incredibly blue ocean water off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday. While this is not unheard of, it is not a typical sight.

Guess where? Myrtle Beach would not have been my first guess, but it's true! Incredibly blue water along the South Carolina coast. Video by Cody Sanborn #scwx #MyrtleBeach pic.twitter.com/eF5XbukeF7 — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 11, 2023

This is partly due to light winds causing less ocean turbulence. This allows sediment to fall to the bottom rather than mix to the surface of the water. Also according to NOAA, the greener the ocean, the more phytoplankton there is. The bluer water means there is less phytoplankton present.