Traffic Alert: I-485 Shut Down Due To Car Crash

Deeandra Michel,

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be providing traffic control around the outer loop of I-485 due to a deadly car accident near Pineville-Matthews Road.

The road is currently closed. Medic confirms one person has died. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Residents will observe heavy traffic and can anticipate delays until about 5:30 p.m.