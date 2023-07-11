Traffic Alert: I-485 Shut Down Due To Car Crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be providing traffic control around the outer loop of I-485 due to a deadly car accident near Pineville-Matthews Road.

Road Closure On I-485 Outer near Pineville-Matthews Rd (Hwy 51) https://t.co/ay2SQelBmo — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 11, 2023

The road is currently closed. Medic confirms one person has died. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Residents will observe heavy traffic and can anticipate delays until about 5:30 p.m.