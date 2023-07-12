9 Homes Shot Into Over the Weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE- Homeowners are terrified at nine different houses in the Charlotte area after their home was shot into over the weekend.

Some neighbors thought they were fireworks still being shot off after the 4th of July, others completely unaware that this happened since its become such a common occurrence.

WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo found all of the police reports and began to knock on doors.

One of the victims told Mondo she was too terrified to show her house on camera, let alone her face, in fear of retaliation and in order to protect her children. She said this is the fourth time this has happened in the past year, and she’s getting more worried for her families safety.

Mondo also spoke with Will Adams, a volunteer with Team TruBlue, which is a local group that works to stop youth violence. She asked him is he thinks these types of shootings involve young people; he said “Yes.”

“I just wish they could get in through their head that pulling the trigger is not the way to go,” says Adams. “Is it worth it? Have you thought about the consequences and repercussions that’s going to come behind you pulling that trigger?”

At CMPD’s 2023 mid-year public safety meeting on Wednesday, police say all crime is up by 11%. Property crime is up by 16%, while 93% of those crimes are committed by juveniles.

“Interrupting shooting cycles,” CMPD says, ” which our crime and task force is doing, as well as crime reduction units and patrol, everyone is focused on violent crime to interrupt that cycle.

As for Adams, his goal is to bring neighbors together to be good role models for our youth.

“It takes everybody as a community to come together,” he says. “It takes the village to raise the kids.”