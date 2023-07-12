Humidity Rising Through The End Of The Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Increasing humidity. PM isolated showers. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Tropics:

– The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of possible tropical development east/northeast of Bermuda. This area has a medium chance of development. This will not impact the United States, but could become Tropical Storm Don over the next few days.

– Saharan dust continues to shut off the MDR (Main Development Region) in the tropics right now. This is the area between the islands and Africa.