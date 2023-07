HOLLYWOOD, CA– Tami Roman is back hosting MTV”s Caught In The Act: Unfaithful. The show is about people who are suspicious about their significant others stepping out on their relationships. The show is in its second season and airs on Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. Roman links up with a team of relationship experts to help people with unfaithful lovers get the answers they need and hatch big plans to take the cheaters to task.