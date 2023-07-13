Hot, Humid, Hazy With Scattered Storms Through Saturday

Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like 100-105.

Saturday: Partly sunny. PM scattered showers and storms. Highs near 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot & Humid. PM widely scattered showers. Highs in the low 90s.

Tropics:

– The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area of possible tropical development east/northeast of Bermuda. This area has a medium chance of development. This will not impact the United States. At this point it is looking more like a subtropical system. If it were to develop, the next name on the list is Don.

– Saharan dust continues to shut off the MDR (Main Development Region) in the tropics right now. This is the area between the islands and Africa.