Dozens Of Homes Across Mecklenburg, Union Counties Targeted In Mail Theft Ring

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance after a recent increase in mail thefts. Over the past several weeks, the Union County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls from local residents reporting thefts from their home’s mailboxes. These thefts are primarily happening during the morning hours and are occurring at homes where the homeowners have raised the flag on their mailboxes indicating that they have outgoing mail ready for pick-up.

UCSO detectives have determined throughout their extensive and ongoing investigation that the suspect/suspects are driving a black in color Cadillac SUV, possibly an XT4.

The suspect’s vehicle has also been reported to have a dual-exhaust system with one exhaust tip hanging significantly lower than the other.

These thefts have occurred in the Marvin, Weddington, Wesley Chapel, and Indian Trail areas and are considered to be linked to other thefts that have occurred in various jurisdictions around the Charlotte area.