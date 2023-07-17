Missing: Police Searching For Child Taken By Mother From Mecklenburg County Home

1/3 Samalea Daniels

2/3 Tianna Daniels

3/3 Tianna Daniels’ Vehicle





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police need your help locating a missing 3-year-old who was allegedly taken by her mother from her father’s home in Mecklenburg County. The girl’s father is the legal guardian of the child, according to police.

Samalea Daniels was reportedly taken by her mother, who resides in Virginia Beach, according to a news release.

Authorities in both Mecklenburg County and the Virginia Beach area are searching for the child.

Police say Daniels drives a 2011 grey Ford Escape with VA tag N4M45T3. The vehicle is pictured here:

If located, please contact the Mecklenburg County Detective Bureau at 704-353-0890 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4101.