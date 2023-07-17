Police Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened in Kannapolis early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home on N. Ridge Avenue around 2:30am on Saturday, July 15th in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived on the scene they found a deceased person on the back porch of the residence, according to a news release.

Police say two witnesses were on the scene when officers arrived and told police they witnessed a person leaving the residence when they arrived. Police say the investigation is ongoing and they do not believe the stabbing was a random act of violence.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kannapolis Police at 704-932-7463.