Talk, Truth, Tea: Hollywood Couples Call It Quits & Miranda Lambert Reprimands For Taking Selfies

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s Talk, Truth, Tea, two Hollywood couples are calling it quits. Sophia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have decided to divorce after 7 years of marriage. The couple is asking for privacy right now. In a statement the couple said the decision was a difficult one.

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez are also going their separate ways. Speculation about the couple’s relationship being on the rocks was ignited when Grande was noticed without her wedding ring when she attended Wimbeldon recently. The couple was married in 2021.