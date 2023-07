DORTCHES, N.C. — An EF-2 tornado touched down in Nash County, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, storm surveys are still ongoing, but there is extensive damage. The damage found in Dortches is indicative of winds up to 135 mph.

According to the National Weather Service the tornado in Nash County, N.C. was an EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph. Storm surveys are still ongoing. Video by David Mitchell. #ncwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/oO6DW0SfHN — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) July 19, 2023

The Pfizer facility in Rocky Mount sustained major damage.

All lanes of I-95 were closed between exits 138 and 141 this afternoon due to downed trees.