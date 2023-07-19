Gaston Police: Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Dallas NC

DALLAS, N.C – The Gaston County Police Department is assisting Dallas Police Department after two officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday, July 18th.

Officers responded to Feilds Street and North Holland Street after a resident called 911 about a neighbor pointing a gun at them.

Upon arrival, officers say the suspect, identified as William Mcmickle was holding what appeared to be a firearm. McMickle reportedly fired a weapon which caused the officers to return fire. McMickle retreated to a nearby house and a short standoff ensued, according to a news release. Police say after about 30 minutes McMickle was taken into custody without incident.

McMickle was charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Two counts of assault by pointing a gun,

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

For protocol purposes, both officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation.