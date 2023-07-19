Local Community College Program Helping To Address Paramedic Shortage

CABARRUS COUNTY – Eileen Sousley was a student in a program at Rowan – Cabarrus community college that is one of the first in the state to serve the region by preparing highly trained emergency responders in just 6 to 8 months.

“It’s a lot of information. It is a very intense program, but you learn a lot,” Sousley said.

The program is helping to address a statewide shortage of paramedics.

The program teaches students life saving skills like intubation and other critical skills they’ll need as first responders.

“It was nice to be able to have real equipment that reflects closer to what working on a real human is like because that’s really where you get the best experience,” Sousley said.

A $100,000 dollar grant helped expand the program – which is the second highest enrolled EMS program in the state – to provide better equipment and additional training.

“The grant funding allowed us to get equipment we needed to provide realistic training in the classroom, but also allowed for the practice of high risk low frequency skills so the students are better prepared once they get in the back of an ambulance,” Rowan- Cabarrus Community College EMS Director Allan Thompson said.

It’s all come full circle, as Sousley is now using the skills she learned to help save lives in her role as a junior paramedic for Cabarrus County.

“I also knew that there was a need and I just wanted to get involved and do something that would help other people in a stressful situation,” Sousley said.